Limbang proud of CM and his leadership — Dr Abdul Rahman

MIRI: Limbang folks take pride in the fact that one of their own, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, is leading the state’s transformation and migration into the digital age, says Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

The Assistant Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development said Abang Johari was born in a government quarters in Limbang on Aug 4, 1950 when his father Tun Datuk Abang Openg Abang Sapiee was serving as a government officer then.

“We are very proud to have a Limbang-born CM who is able to govern Sarawak to greater heights with good and visionary ideas in all sectors of development, especially using digital platform which encompass all areas of Sarawak,” said Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman, in conjunction with the chief minister’s 70th birthday yesterday.

With Abang Johari set to lead the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition in the next state election, Dr Abdul Rahman said the chief minister deserves the support of all Sarawakians for having championed the state’s rights while also uplifting social and economic development.

“Our chief minister is down to earth and a very approachable leader who listens to the needs and aspirations of the people,” he added.

The assistant minister said he believed that under Abang Johari, Limbang will continue to prosper in tandem with the vision of Sarawak becoming a developed state by 2030.

Meanwhile, state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the decision by Petronas to drop its appeal against Sarawak’s right to impose the State Sales Tax (SST) on petroleum products, was the ‘best birthday gift’ for Abang Johari.

He said this was part of the success of the chief minister in fighting for Sarawak’s rights and restoring those which had been eroded over the years.

“Petronas withdrawing its appeal case in court yesterday (Monday) is the best

birthday gift for our chief minister who is committed to fighting for the state’s rights and has achieved much success,” said Lee.

He also called on Sarawakians to give the mandate to Abang Johari and GPS in the next election to continue ruling the state.

Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail

Datuk Lee Kim Shin