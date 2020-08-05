Lower ceiling price for face masks much needed as wearing them becomes mandatory

KUCHING: Consumer Voice Association of Sarawak (Covas) welcomes the lowering of the price ceiling of three-ply face masks from RM1.50 to RM1.20 per piece, which will come into effect on Aug 15.

Its president Michael Tiong said this was in view of the implementation of the mandatory wearing of face masks in public areas and public transportation.

“The lowering of price ceiling of three-ply face mask will be welcome for consumers in this difficult time. Nevertheless, the price ceiling is just the maximum price that seller can sell,” he said when contacted today.

“The current market now is selling as low as RM19 for one box of 50pcs of three-ply masks. The supply side is sufficient to meet the demand unlike before. Thus, consumers must be more alert of the market price and compare prices between sellers,” he explained.

He added that the price ceiling is just a maximum price selling indication.

“People should not just assume that the ceiling price is the selling price. The priority is still for the authorities to focus on ensuring sufficient supply, and that no panic buying or stock hoarding takes place.

“Currently, we are more concerned on the price of children’s face masks, which seems to be more expensive, around RM30 per box. We believe that the authorities should look into that urgently,” said Tiong.

He was commenting on DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s call on the government to lower the ceiling price of face masks in view of the mandatory face mask enforcement.

Chong had said that during his tenure as deputy minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs that the ceiling price of three-ply face mask was 80 sen a piece.

Similarly, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) secretary general George Lo said the party agrees that the ceiling price was currently too high and should be reduced.

“PSB calls on the state government to subsidise masks for B40 families to reduce their burden,” said Lo.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob recently announced that the wearing of face masks had been made compulsory from Aug 1 on public transport and in crowded places, and those who fail to comply with the new rules will face a fine of up to RM1,000.