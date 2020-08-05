Malaysians in Lebanon reported safe – Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 5): All Malaysians in Lebanon are reported safe, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

He said this was confirmed by the Malaysian Embassy in Beirut in its initial report.

At around midnight Malaysian time Tuesday, the Lebanese capital Beirut witnessed a fire followed by a massive blast at a warehouse at its port, where explosive was believed to have been stored.

The blast triggered widespread destruction across the city and left at least 70 people dead and more than 3,000 injured.

Hishammuddin said the embassy had also advised Malaysians residing in the country to remain indoors.

“Malaysia stands together in grief as our thoughts and prayers accompany the strong people of Lebanon. We stand ready to support in any way we can,” he said in his latest Twitter post.

Malaysia is part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) for peacekeeping duties in southern Lebanon and it was feared some of the team members might have been Beirut when the blast occurred.

No reports are as yet available whether there were Malaysian ships at the port or ships having Malaysian crew there at the time.

Lebanon President Michel Aoun is reported to have declared a three-day mourning period.

Meanwhile, DAP in a statement urged the Malaysian government to render assistance to Lebanon in any way possible. – Bernama