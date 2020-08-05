M’sia Day do to go on in Sibu, Dewan Rakyat told amid Covid-19 fears

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 5) — The Malaysia Day celebrations this year will still be held in Sibu, Sarawak despite the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the ministry understood the worry about the increase in the number of cases in the state, but the celebrations for the historic day will go on as planned.

“I understand that the number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak has increased but for now, our decision is to still go ahead (with the Hari Malaysia celebrations) in Sarawak,” he said when winding-up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address at the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

On July 10, Saifuddin announced that Sibu town would be the host for the Malaysia Day celebrations on Sept 16 this year.

He said the decision to choose the town with about 200,000 people was made at the 2020 Malaysia Day Main Committee Meeting between the Sarawak and Federal Governments on the same day. – BERNAMA