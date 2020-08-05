New Covid-19 cases surge to 21 – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 5): After recording just one case yesterday, Malaysia today saw a surge in Covid-19 cases with 21 new cases, 15 of which are imported infections involving Malaysians, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said six of the new cases were local transmissions involving Malaysians, including three from the Sivagangga PUI Cluster in Kedah.

“The other three (local transmissions) comprise two in Sabah, one pre-surgery screening at Hospital Queen Elizabeth and one pre-procedure at Sabah Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and one pre-operation screening at Hospital Sultanah Aminah, Johor Bahru,” he said in a statement on COVID-19 updates today.

He said the number of positive cases in Malaysia now stands at 9,023, including 196 active cases with infectivity.

A total of 18 cases were discharged today, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 8,702, or 96.4 per cent of the total number of cases, he added. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —