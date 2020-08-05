Parliament to discuss foreign workers, flying car today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 5) The government’s efforts to reduce the country’s dependence on foreign workers as well as the progress in the development of the flying car industry are among topics to be discussed during the Parliament sitting today.

According to the Order of the Meeting on the Parliament official website, the issue on employment of foreign workers, who dominate the manufacturing and construction sectors, will be raised by Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) to the Minister of Human Resources during the oral question and answer session.

Abdul Azeez is also expected to ask on the outcome of efforts made by the government to reduce unemployment among locals following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The issue on the flying car will be raised by Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli (PH-Lumut) through a question to Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development.

There will also be a question by Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PAS-Kuala Krai) to the Minister of Environment and Water on the rationale of having a special ministry to be responsible for environment and water. He also wants to know the ministry’s main focus and objectives.

The Parliament sitting, which enters the 14th day today, will also continue the winding up of the debate of the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong by seven ministries.

Today’s sitting is also expected to witness the tabling of of several bills for the second reading, such as the Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) 2020, Supply Bill (Reallocation of Expenditure Allocation) 2020, Road Transport Bill (Amendment) 2020 and Poison (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, which is for 25 days until Aug 27, is held in a new normal by abiding to the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19. – Bernama