PKR Sarawak unveils 10 pledges for next state polls

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has unveiled 10 pledges to Sarawakian voters for the next state election which can be called at any time soon.

In a statement yesterday, PKR Sarawak information chief Abun Sui Anyit said the party is determined to uphold the anti-corruption and government reform as its pillars and stand if it’s given the mandate by Sarawakians.

The pledges include defending the Native Customary Right (NCR) land, clean water supply, electricity supply, transportation and housing, build safe roads, and quality education and employment opportunities for youth.

Apart from that, Abun Sui said PKR Sarawak also pledges to generate the economy and income from oil and gas for rural development, healthcare for all including repairs to rural hospitals and clinics, and digital continuity including E-Gov, E-Health, E-Education and E-Economy.

Other pledges listed include anti-corruption and administrative reform, sustainable forestry and agriculture policies, and to solve the identity card (IC) problems and to protect the children and women, he said.

“PKR Sarawak is appealing to Sarawakian voters to bring about change in the state along with other Pakatan Harapan (PH) partners in Sarawak,” said Abun Sui.