RedPlanet expects to boost earnings post-listing

KUCHING: RedPlanet Bhd (RedPlanet) expects stronger financial performance for the financial year ending June 30, 2021 (FY21) driven by strong outstanding order book.

RedPlanet is a Geographic Information System (GIS) or Geospatial solutions provider.

The company’s GIS solutions typically assist its customer in activities such as location search, navigation, logistics routing, customer targeting and asset management.

Panjetty Kumaradevan Senthil Kumar, executive director of RedPlanet said, the company is expecting a better growth in its bottom line and top line for FY21 supported by higher demand for its GIS solutions.

“As at July 31, 2020, we have secured RM34.45 million of order book with more than 65 per cent to be delivered.

“We believe there is potential for the application of GIS in the development of solutions for smart cities, the Internet of Things (IoT), mobile mapping and autonomous cars,” he added.

Moving forward, RedPlanet expects to further expand its presence by securing GIS contracts in Australia and the Asean region.

The company sees the potential of expanding in Australia where the potential for GIS is growing and has identified the utilities, infrastructure and agriculture industry verticals as industries with potential for its entry and expansion in Australia.

RedPlanet has in the past, delivered use cases for utilities, infrastructure and agriculture customers in Malaysia, and the Company expects to leverage on this to secure similar projects in Australia.

Kumar was speaking to reporters after the company’s listing ceremony on the LEAP Market of Bursa Malaysia.

To mark the special occasion, Lian Wah Seng, chairman of RedPlanet and Mohamad Azhar Ahmad, executive director of RedPlanet, officiated the Listing Ceremony by hitting the gong together with the company’s Board of Directors.

Under the listing exercise, RedPlanet has raised RM3.59 million from the placement of 19.93 million shares in RedPlanet at RM0.18 per share to selected sophisticated investors.

Of the total IPO proceeds, RM0.50 million (13.9 per cent) will be used to set up a research and development (R&D) department to study GIS application in machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT, with special focus on developing software related to asset identification and management.