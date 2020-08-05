Simanggang business group cries foul over company’s fees to test scales

SRI AMAN: The Simanggang Chinese Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) has lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs here over the exorbitant fees allegedly charged by a company hired by the ministry to test scales.

The group said in a statement after a meeting with the ministry’s officials here that they had also lodged a police report against the company and they hoped that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission would investigate their complaints too.

SCCC chairman Dato Dr Ngu Piew Seng said the company had angered local merchants when they arrived here recently to carry out tests and charged unreasonable fees.

The statement claimed that according to a merchant, the company had added many additional charges which were not recorded in the official receipt, but only written on the back of the document.

“I hope that the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs can seriously investigate the incident and seek justice for the merchants,” Ngu said in the statement.

The group also urged the ministry to terminate the company’s contract and not allow the company to return here to carry out such tests in the future.

The statement said the ministry’s Sri Aman head, Pelani Kemiti, told their meeting that they would investigate their complaints and take the necessary action, adding that he would send all information collected to the ministry’s headquarters in Kuching.

He was also cited as suggesting that before tests are carried out in the future, there should be a dialogue between the ministry, the chamber and the contractors.

The statement said after the meeting, Ngu and his group lodged a report at the Sri Aman Police Station against the company.