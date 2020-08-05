Socso has approved RM8.97 bln under wage subsidy scheme — Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has approved RM8.97 billion under the wage subsidy programme as of July 24, 2020 benefiting over 2.58 million workers, says Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said the wage subsidy scheme has been able to help employers and workers affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Socso has also uploaded the names of employers who have received assistance under this programme.

“This action was taken after complaints were received from the public that a handful of employers who have taken the subsidy are still laying off workers or cutting their wages without their agreement,” he said in the 15th Laksana report on the implementation of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) & National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

On the moratorium on financial institutions’ loan repayments that took effect on April 1, he said the total value of the moratorium is estimated to have reached RM62.8 billion as of July 24.

Of this figure, he said, RM21.9 billion was used for the business sector and RM40.8 billion for the people.

He said under the third phase of the Cost of Living aid (BSH) scheme implemented form July 24 to July 31, RM2.7 billion was credited into the accounts of 4.13 million recipients.

Appeals open from Aug 7 until Sept 6, and may be made online via the BSH portal or at any Inland Revenue Board (LHDNM) branch/customer service centre and Urban Transformation Centre, with supporting documents to be submitted together for verification by LHDNM.

The PENJANA programme, which aims to empower the people, offers assistance in the form of discounts, one-off aid and initiatives that focus on preserving jobs and enhancing competitiveness.

Tengku Zafrul said under the My30 programme, a total of 179,349 passes have been sold as of July 24, with the government subsidy standing at RM30.5 million.

On July 31, the government launched the ePENJANA initiative aimed at boosting consumer spending. As of Aug 2, over 2.5 million people have received RM50 each in their eWallet.

On Nov 6, the government will table Budget 2021, which will focus on efforts to revitalise the economy and revive investor and consumer confidence.

Tengku Zafrul said the budget will be framed across four main themes — safeguarding the people’s welfare, driving economic growth, promoting sustainable living, and enhancing public service delivery.

He said the Finance Ministry has held Budget 2021 roadshows in Melaka and Subang, in order to get industry feedback on the formulation of the budget.

“I believe, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the best way is to go to the ground and listen to the problems they face.

“From there, we will study every proposal submitted to the ministry,” he added. – Bernama