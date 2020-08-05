Syariah-compliant guidelines for management of flood victims ready

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has prepared the syariah-compliant guidelines for management and placement of flood victims.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the inclusive guidelines which would be adopted in the event of floods have also been distributed to the Disaster Management Committee in each state.

“The guidelines prepared by us (Nadma) encompasses all religions. It is also syariah-compliant, in which those who are not mahram (are not married or do not have blood ties) and evacuated to temporary relief centres, will be placed in a separate area.

“The food prepared must also meet the halal standard and there should also be a proper place for the purpose of worship as well as higher (partition) tents than what has been provided previously,” he said during the Minister’s Question and Answer (MQT) session at the Dewan Rakyat here yesterday.

He was replying to a question from Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PAS-Pasir Mas) on whether Nadma had come out with the syariah-compliant guidelines for management and placement of flood victims at temporary relief centres.

Mohd Redzuan said so far, a total of 20,000 units of sharia-compliant tents have been purchased.

He said the guidelines also took into account the standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19 which include physical distancing as outlined by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Health Ministry. — Bernama