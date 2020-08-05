Temporary freeze of Malaysia My Second Home programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme is temporarily frozen to enable the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) to comprehensively restidy and reevaluate it.

According to a statement from the ministry yesterday, the move is also in line with the government’s decision of still not allowing the entry of foreign nationals into this country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Among the matters to be studied are the conditions, incentives and comparisons with MM2H-like programmes in other countries such as the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) or Residence by Investment (RBI).

“During the MM2H freeze period, Motac as coordinator of the programme is unable to process new applications forwarded to it. This takes into consideration that processing of the MM2H applications involves various ministries and agencies which are also impacted by the temporary freeze.

“However, if there are foreigners still interested to participate in the programme, they can submit their applications after the programme is reactivated but they need to meet the prevailing set conditions,” it said in the statement.

Foreign nationals could also refer to the Department of Immigration Malaysia for information on obtaining a suitable immigration pass to reside in Malaysia over a long period.

“Motac assures that the results of the study which will synergise with current needs will benefit all the stakeholders,” it said.

The ministry hopes that all parties would support the government’s desire to improve the MM2H programme for it to be at par with that of other countries. — Bernama