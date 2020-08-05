Uggah: Proposed Unifor complex another reflection of CM’s inclusive policy

KUCHING (Aug 5): The soon-to-be constructed Unit For Other Religions (Unifor)’s complex at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here is again another reflection of the inclusiveness policy of the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The minister-in-charge of Unifor said the state government led by Abang Johari had not only provided the 1.2-hectare site but had given a grant of RM70 million to cover the construction cost.

“On behalf of all the non-Islamic religions in the state, I would like to express our profound appreciation to Abang Johari for his generosity and his deep concern for us all.

“The construction of the complex is another milestone for Unifor. We in the committee appreciate his inclusiveness policy very much,” he said after leading the unit charitable trust committee members to visit the site this morning.

Uggah who is also the chairman of the committee was joined by its members who included the Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, his assistant minister Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, Assistant Native Land Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah, Tellian state assemblyman Yussibnosh Balo, Parti Rakyat Sarawak secretary general Dato Janang Bungsu, Unifor director Richard Lon and a political secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Richard Rapu.

Also present was the State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.

Uggah added the earth breaking ceremony for the 10-storey complex is expected to be carried this September.

The complex will also feature a two-storey convention centre and green building and smart technologies including charging stations for electric vehicles.

“The committee had submitted the building plan to the government for approval.”

Uggah and others were briefed on the building plan by its architect David Ong before visiting the project site.