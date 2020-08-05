Wan Junaidi: Ministry taking various strategies to provide efficient banking services in rural areas

MIRI: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives through Bank Rakyat is taking various strategies including leveraging on new technologies to provide efficient banking services in the rural areas in the country including in Sarawak.

Its Minister Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said currently, Bank Rakyat is implementing digitalisation until the end of next year to provide more advanced, efficient and better services to the people.

“Bank Rakyat is still reviewing, including gathering inputs on agent appointment and the mobile bank that will be launched at the beginning of the first quarter of 2021.

“Bank Rakyat is also studying carefully in terms of security, service enhancement and network access for Sungai Asap and Belaga areas,” he said when answering questions in Parliament today from Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong

To a supplementary question from Wilson, Wan Junaidi said besides Sungai Asap and Belaga areas, mobile bank and appointment of bank agents are also planned for Bintulu for implementation in the first quarter of next year.

He had also directed the bank to look into requests for similar facilities in Belaga, Sebauh, Tatau, Long Busang, Long Urun, Long Tanyit, Data Kakus, Punan Bah, Sungai Gat, Merit and downstream Belaga in Sarawak.

He said among the services provided by the mobile bank are opening of account, transactions for savings accounts, Tabung Haji fund, internet banking, local bill payment, remittance services, ar-Rahnu on-wheel and financing repayments.

He stressed with these services, the locals as well as entrepreneurs can have easy to financial services