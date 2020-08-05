Welfare Dept restructuring proposal ongoing — Rina

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed restructuring of the Welfare Department will be submitted to the Public Service Department (PSD) no later than this year, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

She said the restructuring involved the state, district offices and institutions under the management of the department, aimed at empowering agencies under the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development.

“This proposal also aims to reduce the workload and staffing requirements. Therefore, the ministry is committed to providing the best service to the target group in line with social change and the challenges of a dynamic society,” she said at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Commenting further, Rina said that the ministry would also submit an application for the provision of special allowances to service scheme officers after taking into account their workload as well as the role of the officers involved in carrying out their duties.

Among the positions involved are community development assistant, community development officer assistant and community development officer.

On the issue of child protection and rehabilitation, she said that her ministry is now in the process of increasing the number of child protectors so that an increase in effectiveness in dealing with child protection cases can be achieved.

The ministry also received a proposal to set up a Child Development Department through a series of meetings and workshops.

“The Welfare Department plays a role as an agency providing protection and rehabilitation services to children from all aspects including abuse, torture, discrimination, exploitation and criminal misconduct,” she said. — Bernama