Covid-19: Six-in-a-row for Sarawak as zero positive cases recorded today, with 4 recoveries

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded its sixth consecutive day of having zero positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 678.

Four recoveries were also reported today and allowed to be discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Kuching, which means 621 patients have recovered from Covid-19 or 91.59 per cent of the total amount of cases so far.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat, which revealed the statistics in a statement today, however cautioned there are still 10 active clusters in the state despite no new cases being recorded.

Those clusters are the Engineering Company Cluster which still has eight cases, Mambong Cluster (7), Medical Centre Cluster (3), Jupiter Cluster (3), Stutong Market Cluster (7), Kuching Jetty Cluster (2), Sentosa Cluster (31), Melbourne PUI Cluster (3), Kuching Construction Company Cluster (2) and Satok Market Cluster (4).

Kuching, Serian, Lundu and Samarahan remain as yellow zones with 24, three, one and nine local cases recorded within the last 14 days.

The statement also said a total of 38 active cases are still being treated in isolation wards in hospitals across the state although none are in intensive care units or under intubation.

At the same time, 38 persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were recorded, with only six of them still awaiting their lab test results.

Meanwhile, 216 new persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases were recorded today, making it a total of 1,573 individuals being quarantined at 17 hotels across the state.

Sarawak’s death toll due to Covid-19 remains unchanged at 19.