Ensure uniformity in road signs, PSB Kota Sentosa branch tells local authority

KUCHING: The Kota Sentosa branch of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is requesting the local authority to ensure uniformity in the language used for road signs in its area, following changes made to some of these signs in recent weeks.

PSB Southern Region mobile leader Datuk Lau Pang Heng said the changes saw some of the road signs contain only Bahasa Malaysia while others had both Bahasa Malaysia and Chinese.

“If Bahasa Malaysia and Chinese were written on the road signs previously, we hope the local authority will do the same when changing them for the benefit of the people, unless there is a change in the law or by-law,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Lau, residents in Kota Sentosa had expressed their preference for road signs there to be in both Bahasa Malaysia and Chinese, adding changes made to several signs in Jalan Stakan and Sungai Tapang had caught both residents and community leaders by surprise.

He said the residents also questioned the need to change the signs, especially during the current economic downturn, as the previous ones were still in good condition.