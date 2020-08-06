Establishment of Tapak Megah CIQ key to safeguarding locals against illegal activities

KUCHING (Aug 6): The Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) post at Tapak Megah in Ulu Baleh is a necessity in safeguarding against illegal crossing and smuggling of goods from petrol to sugar, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

He said once in operation, the Tapak Megah CIQ will be able to serve the folks at Long Busang, Belaga and safeguard them against illegal activities.

“Tapak Megah is only 20km away from the Kalimantan border while on the other side, about 20km away is Long Nawang with a population of 5,000.

“Bearing this in mind, the establishment of the CIQ in Tapak Megah can also control and reduce the entry of illegal immigrants into Sarawak,” he said during a discussion with General Operations Force (GOF) Sarawak commander SAC Mancha Ata at his office in Baitulmakmur Building here today.

Mancha had paid Masing a courtesy call to discuss on issues concerning border security matters along the Sarawak-Indonesia border with a focus on tightening and increasing security measures along areas close to the state’s three hydroelectric power dams namely Bakun Dam, Murum Dam and Boleh Dam.

During the discussion, Masing also addressed the issue on migration of folks from Long Singut and Pandora Camp area along Baleh River, where he stressed that efforts towards sound social demographic change needs to begin now.

“Before the Baleh Dam operates, those residing in these low lying areas need to relocate and migrate. The upgrading of the existing logging road that connects Long Singut to Mantan Camp will enable the movement from the Kenyah settlements at Long Singut and Pandora Camp area into Long Busang,” said the Infrastructure and Ports Development Minister.

He added that from there, these folks can then proceed on towards the Bakun HEP and Belaga eventually.

Also present during the courtesy call were Sarawak GOF Brigade adjutant DSP Yusuf Baki Khan, Sarawak GOF Brigade Operation/Intelligence staff officer DSP Sahamran Ibrahim, and Sarawak GOF Brigade intelligence officer ASP Norman Chendan.