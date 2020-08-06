KBS to explore new areas to tackle youth unemployment post-Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will continue exploring new areas that young people can venture into to solve youth unemployment issues in an effective and holistic manner.

In fact, Deputy Minister Senator Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said the ministry, through its inter-ministerial collaboration initiatives, is working closely with other ministries to tackle unemployment issues among youth post-Covid-19 pandemic.

“Among the initiatives are the launch of the National Apprenticeship Scheme (SPN) on July 23.

“As of Aug 3, a total of 903 youths have registered to participate in the SPN,” he said in reply to Steven Choong (PH-Tebrau) during question time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting yesterday.

Choong had wanted to know the situation of youth employment during the Covid-19 pandemic and the government’s initiatives to help youths affected by the pandemic, especially employment issues.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said the scheme will provide opportunities to the apprentices to enhance their skills and marketability post-Covid-19 through on-the-job training and work experience gained from participating companies and multinational corporations.

Elaborating, the deputy minister said other initiatives taken by the KBS was leading the development of the Single Landing Page or a one-stop centre dubbed MyBelia System.

“The system provides integrated information on the initiatives introduced and made available by the government and non-governmental organisations encompassing job opportunities, job creation, skills training, funds and facilities,” he said.

He said the ministry had also implemented the myGIG Programme with the cooperation from the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) in June, aimed at increasing youth participation in the gig economy to generate income, either by working full time or part-time.

“The programme includes myGIG Service which utilises the e-Rezeki platform and supported by the Malaysian Youth Council as its strategic partner. The programme aims to benefit 1,000 participants, with 578 already registered so far.

“Meanwhile, the myGIG Digital Freelance, which utilises the Global Online Workforce (GLOW) platform, is expected to benefit another 1,000 participants (632 already registered). This programme will introduce new job opportunities on digital platform, especially to those with specific skills such as in programming, graphic designing, and other high value-added services,” he explained. — Bernama