Loh claims DAP is ‘All Talk and No Action

KOTA KINABALU: Former nominated assemblyman Ronnie Loh who was criticised for leaving Democratic Action Party (DAP) has claimed that the party is “All Talk and No Action”.

He said although he respected the preamble and objectives of DAP, the members should have the freedom to quit the party.

Loh listed three main reasons why he quitted and it was neither of sudden anger nor by sudden impulse as follows:

(1) Although the State Committees are from same team, there are factional struggles, intrigue, power tussle, etc., all sorts of situation causing disunity and division;

(2) Ever since the government has changed and now in power, DAP still does not have any direction, unable to honour its election promises to voters. Instead they (leaders) are busy politicking, supporting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, being led by the nose, contrary to their previous claim that they “can control or influence Tun”;

(3) Being “marginalized”, neither valued by the Sabah Chief Minister cum Warisan chairman, nor respected by their buddies in the State alliance.

After the change of government in 2018, together with the late former Sabah DAP Chairman cum Sandakan MP Datuk Stephen Wong, they travelled to Kuala Lumpur to meet with Lim Guan Eng, Secretary General of DAP cum former Minister of Finance, proposed state committee to obtain a federal government position to perform duties. However, Lim responded, “There are many Chinese leaders in West Malaysia who are queuing. Sabah will have to wait for their turn next”

Since joining DAP in 2012, Loh has been eager to make a significant contribution to the people even though he has no official position, until 2018, he was appointed as nominated Sabah assemblyman.

In fact, he had no real power and could not provide the best service to the people.

He insisted on “the party and the government have the same responsibility and the responsibility of the same post”, doing practical things for the people, solve problems and for the benefit of the people.

He said his motive for quitting the party was very simple, his mission and purpose were to serve the people wholeheartedly.

Finally, Loh said he issued a statement on this matter, “I will reserve the right to pursue through the relevant legal channels against the person/persons who are involved in spreading false information and lies against me such as corruption and acceptance of monetary bribes, sue them for slander and seek compensation for damages”.