‘Lowering price ceiling of face masks good for consumers’

KUCHING: Consumer Voice Association of Sarawak (Covas) welcomes the lowering of the price ceiling of three-ply face masks from RM1.50 to RM1.20 per piece which will come into effect on

Aug 15.

Its president Michael Tiong said this was in view of the implementation of mandatory face mask use in public places and on public transport by the government.

“Lowering the ceiling price of three-ply face masks will be welcomed by consumers in this difficult time.

“Nevertheless, the price ceiling is just the maximum price that sellers can sell,” he said when contacted yesterday, adding consumers should not assume that the ceiling price is the selling price.

He was commenting on DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s call for the government to lower the ceiling price of

face masks in view that the

use of face mask in now mandatory.

Chong had said that during his tenure as Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister, the ceiling price of three-ply face mask was 80 sen a piece.

Tiong said the current market price for a 50-piece box of three-ply masks is as low as RM19, adding that unlike before, there is sufficient supply to meet demand.

“Thus, consumers must be more alert of the market price and compare the price between sellers,” he said.

He also said the authorities should ensure sufficient supply of face masks to prevent panic-buying and stock-hoarding.

“Currently, we are more concerned about the price of children’s face mask which seems to be more expensive, around RM30 per box. We believe the authorities should look into this urgently,” he said.

Besides Chong, Parti Sarawak Bersatu secretary-general George Lo said the party agreed that the ceiling price for three-ply face masks was still too high especially for families in the B40 group, and should be reduced or even subsidised to reduce their burden.