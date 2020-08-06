Nanta: 223,000 face masks confiscated after being sold above ceiling price

KUCHING (Aug 6): The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has confiscated a total of 223,000 face masks, valued at about RM446,000 after they were sold at above the ceiling set by the government, said its minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“A private hospital was also issued a compound of RM200,000 for selling face masks above the maximum price set by the government,” said Nanta in his winding-up speech at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He also said that a total of 96,102 approvals were issued to 3,650 companies in the food supply chain sector for them to operate throughout the Movement Control Order in order to ensure that the distribution trade was not disrupted.

“As to keep of the costs of living under control, the ministry will further strengthen the ‘Price Catcher’ app for the public to make prices comparison and the ‘Ez Adu’ app to assist consumer in making complaints.”

Nanta remarked that the implementation of festival maximum price schemes would be able to ensure basic necessities remain affordable to the public and the price standardisation programme would allow those in the rural areas to enjoy the same prices for their goods similar to those in the urban areas.

“As of June this year, 39 cases have been charged under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.”

Nanta said the ‘Buy Malaysian Products Campaign’ and ‘Malaysia Sales Programme’ have been organised this year to provide the necessary support to local products in the country’s retail sector.

Between 2016 and 2020, he said 2,297 cases have been charged under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 with a total of RM82 million worth of subsidised items being seized, including diesel, petrol, sugar and flour.

Meanwhile, he encouraged businesses to shift their operating model to the digital platform, which was in line with the current e-commerce development.

“A digital economy task force has been established to spearhead the implementation of digital economy initiatives in a post-Covid-19 era,” said Nanta.