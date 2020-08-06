Nanta: Govt will lower face mask ceiling price further in next few days

KUCHING: The ceiling price of three-ply face masks, which has been fixed at RM1.20 each will be reduced further soon, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Nanta said this was to enable the B40 and M40 income groups to buy such masks in line with the mandatory wearing of face masks in public places.

Stressing that the ministry has taken measures to ensure that the price of goods – especially face masks – will remain affordable, he also said a decision to lower the ceiling price of face masks will be made in the near future.

“The ceiling price for one unit of three-ply face masks has been reduced from RM1.50 a unit to RM1.20 per unit.

“Following public feedback, we have discussed the matter and are looking at the price to be brought down further from RM1.20.

“We are caring and we are sensitive to the needs of the people. We have no problem lowering the ceiling price of face masks.

“(Therefore) we are going to reduce it from RM1.20 a piece to another price which is lower. We will make the decision within the next two or three days,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat sitting in Kuala Lumpur today.

Nanta mentioned this in reply to questions from Khoo Poay Tiong (DAP – Kota Melaka) during the sitting’s question and answer session.

Khoo had asked Nanta whether the ministry had any measures to assist the B40 and M40 income groups to purchase face masks since it is mandatory to wear face masks in public to prevent Covid-19 infection.