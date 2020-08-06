No need for private hospital visitors to undergo swab tests, says Dr Adham

KUCHING: It is not mandatory for visitors to private hospitals to undergo a swab test for Covid-19, said Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

In a response to a question from Alice Lau (PH-Lanang) in Dewan Rakyat today, Dr Adham said visitors would only have their samples taken if they exhibit symptoms of the virus.

“If visitors do not display any symptoms of the virus, then no need (to undergo a Covid-19 swab test),” he told Dewan Rakyat today.

Dr Adham said the ministry had in fact prepared a standard operating procedure (SOP) for visitors to government hospital, and private hospital operators can make the necessary adjustments if they would like to adopt the same procedure.

He said the existing SOP included taking the visitors’ body temperature before entering, use of the MySejahtera app and to limit the number of people in the building for social distancing purposes.