No receipts from BN, Umno for RM6.5 mln political donation — Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: Businessman Saidi Abang Samsudin told the High Court yesterday that no receipts were received from Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno for the political donation amounting to RM6.5 million given to Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

Saidi, 61, the then managing director of Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd, said this during examination-in-chief by senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram in the former prime minister’s wife corruption trial in connection with the supply and installation of solar energy at 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Sri Ram: Until today, you say RM6.5 million is for political donation. So, until today, did you receive any receipts from BN and Umno to acknowledge the RM6.5 million as donation?

Saidi: No.

Sri Ram: Did the accused (Rosmah) reject when you made the political donation?

Saidi: No, she just smiled and called Rizal (Datuk Rizal Mansor) to arrange everything.

Sri Ram: At the second meeting on Sept 7, 2017, when you brought two bags of money (RM1.5 million), did she (Rosmah) ask you to leave her house?

Saidi: She just said, “Hm”… that was it.

Meanwhile, Saidi, who is also key prosecution witness, when reading his witness statement, said he had handed over RM6.5 million as promised to Rosmah as political contribution.

On the handing over of the money, Saidi, who is also a member of Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu, said on Dec 20, 2016, he had handed over RM5 million filled in two bags to Rosmah through her former assistant, Datuk Rizal Mansor at Lawrence’s office at Pavilion here.

“I met Rizal and Lawrence and during the meeting, I told them that the two bags contained RM5 million in cash. I also asked Lawrence to issue me a receipt and he said he would provide the receipt. .

“I have never received the receipt promised by Lawrence until today. Rizal had discussed with Lawrence to whom the money will be handed over but I did not pay attention to their discussions. Later, Rizal said that he needed to send the cash to Datin Seri Rosmah’s house,” he said.

Replying to an additional question from deputy public prosecutor Idham Abdul Ghani whether he knew the RM5 million was handed over to Rosmah, Saidi said, “Rizal told me that he would go to Datin Seri Rosmah’s house”.

According to the 17th prosecution witness, the RM5 million was part of the RM16 million loan he borrowed from Builtamont International Sdn Bhd to carry out the diesel generator project starting Jan 1, 2017.

Saidi said he and his business partner, Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah also brought two bags containing RM1.5 million cash to be handed over to Rosmah at her house in Langgak Duta on Sept 7, 2017 after Rizal often reminded him to pay the political contribution promised to Rosmah.

He said he had asked Rizal to seek the help from “ma’am” to expedite the issuance of a letter of acceptance (SST) to Jepak for the hybrid solar project.

“Ma’am is the nickname used by Rizal to refer to Rosmah. I also asked Rizal about the amount of money I have to pay to Datin Seri Rosmah to help Jepak. Rizal told me and Rayyan usually ‘10 per cent to 15 per cent’,” he said.

Saidi said he had told Rosmah that 10 per cent political contribution from the value of the RM1.25 billion hybrid solar project would be given to her.

“The idea of offering political donation came from Rayyan and I,” he said.

According to the witness, Rosmah then responded that Umno’s political status at that time was quite bad and Pekan Umno really needed political funds and asked him to discuss with Rizal.

Rosmah is being tried for a charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two other charges of receiving a bribe of RM6.5 million from Saidi through Rizal as gratification for helping Jepak Holdings to secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Integrated System and maintenance and operation of genset-diesel worth RM1.25 billion for 369 rural schools in Sarawak through direct negotiation with the Education Ministry (MOE).

She allegedly committed the offences at Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall, Jalan Putra, here; her residence in Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta; and at Seri Perdana, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Presint 10, Putrajaya, between January 2016 and Sept 7, 2017.

The trial before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues today. — Bernama