Petronas to settle SST owed to Sarawak through seven subsidiaries

KUCHING: Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) has identified seven subsidiaries through which it will pay up the State Sales Tax (SST) owed to Sarawak, the High Court here was told this morning.

In a proceeding for Petronas to settle the recovery of the SST by the State Government, the counsel for the national oil company said the subsidiaries included Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.

The seven subsidiaries of Petronas would also be registered as taxable persons under the State Sales Tax Ordinance 1998 before Aug 15 this year.

In view of this settlement, the State government would no longer pursue its suit against Petronas.

