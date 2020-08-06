Police arrest man after he threatens to harm 8-year-old son with screwdriver after argument with wife over TV remote

KOTA KINABALU: It took more than two hours for police to calm down an estranged husband who threatened to injure his eight-year-old son with a screwdriver in Inanam here on Monday.

The incident took place at Taman Sri Kionsom in Inanam on Aug 3, when a man was seen siting on a staircase carrying his eldest child with a screwdriver jabbed at the boy’s neck.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said police responded to the 4.50pm incident and tried to persuade the man to release his son and surrender himself.

“It took more than two hours for police to persuade the suspect to surrender but to no avail.

“The suspect had also threatened to injure his son with the screwdriver if officers got close.

“After more than two hours of negotiations, a lady officer finally managed to calm the suspect down and persuaded him to surrender,” said Habibi, adding that the child was released without any harm.

It is learned that the child is the eldest of three siblings.

Habibi said the incident happened due to an argument between the suspect and his wife over a television remote control.

Police investigation also revealed that the suspect had three previous criminal cases, namely two for drug abuse and one case for domestic violence which was reported last month, said Habibi.

The 36-year-old man has been detained by police for investigation under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.