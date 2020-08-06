Preschool ordered to close class

PENAMPANG: A pre-school class in SK Penampang has been ordered to close following report of a Covid-19 infection among its pupils.

The Penampang Health Office has ordered the class to suspend its operations for the next two weeks (until August 18).

State Education Director Dr Mistirine Radin said that around 50 pupils from the class are currently waiting for instructions from the health officials on whether to undergo home quarantine or screening test.

Sabah recorded two new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total to 402.

State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said that the cases were detected in Penampang and Beluran.

It is understood that one of the cases was detected during a pre-surgery screening at Queen Elizabeth Hospital while the other during hospital referral test at the Likas Women and Children’s Hospital.

There are now a total of 16 active cases in the state, six in Penampang, three in Kota Kinabalu, two in Sandakan while the remaining five are one each in Tawau, Tuaran, Kota Belud, Papar and Beluran.

Sabah also registered two recoveries yesterday, one each in Tawau and Kota Kinabalu.

Sabah has registered a total of 378 recoveries so far.

The state’s Covid-19 death toll remained at eight.