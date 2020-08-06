Resident: 12th Edition of Sibu International BASE Jump cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

SIBU (Aug 6): The 12th Edition of Sibu International BASE Jump, which was initially slated from Sept 18 until 27, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It will be cancelled for this year,” said Sibu Resident Charles Siaw today, when asked if the popular event will be postponed or cancelled.

Last year, 13 BASE jumpers from around the globe participated in the adrenaline rush event.

The annual Sibu International BASE Jump is one of the events here which have helped place the riverine town on the global map.

It has been held since 2009, to promote Sibu as a destination for extreme sports.

BASE is an acronym for four categories of fixed objects from which a person can jump, namely building, antennae, span (bridge) and earth (cliff).

The other major events cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic were Borneo Cultural Festival, Pesta Selangau and Pesta SibuJaya.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Central Region Hotel Association chairman Johnny Wong, expressed disappointment over the cancellation of the BASE Jump event due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Nevertheless, we in the tourism sector really hope that the relevant body concern will not give up, hoping that by next year if the virus is gone, the event will be organised as usual,” he said.

On a more positive note, Wong was elated to note that the business for budget hotels in Sibu has improved particularly, with visitors from the nearby rural towns.

“We hope that AirAsia will fly regularly from Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and all the nearby countries.

“Definitely with flights coming in, (this) will increase the number of visitors coming to Sibu,” Wong said.