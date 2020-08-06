Sabah will always be part of Malaysia — Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will not recognise any foreign claim for Sabah, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said yesterday.

Hishammuddin said Sabah belongs to Malaysia and will always be part of the Federation.

“We will not recognise, what more meet any foreign claim for Sabah. At the same time, I want to categorically state here that Sabah is, and will always be, part of Malaysia.

“I also rebuked Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr and what I said is clear, Malaysia condemns and rejects his Twitter post that claimed Sabah is not part of Malaysia,” he said.

Hishammuddin was replying to Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Bersatu-Beaufort) on the statement by Locsin Jr on Sabah when winding-up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Royal Address for his ministry at the Dewan Rakyat here.

On July 29, Hishammuddin lambasted Locsin Jr over his controversial tweet that “Sabah is not in Malaysia” recently and described it as an irresponsible statement capable of jeopardising bilateral ties between both countries.

Hishammuddin also instructed Wisma Putra to summon the Philippines Ambassador, Charles C Jose to explain on the issue. — Bernama