Sarawak Rangers veteran forced to squat in plywood hut

KAPIT: Sarawak Rangers veteran Ladong Sabut was among those who defended the country during the Indonesia-Malaysia confrontation in the 1960s.

A diabetic, the 78-year-old amputee requires haemodialysis thrice a week at Kapit Hospital.

As his longhouse is in ulu Baleh, Ladong in unable to afford the transportation costs or cope with the travelling time in his condition.

This led him to erect a tiny plywood hut on private land opposite Bank Rakyat at Jalan Airport here.

He is currently squatting there with his wife, who tends to his daily needs, including helping him with hospital visits.

It is understood that Ladong does not have a pension, but receives monthly aid of RM300 from the Welfare Department.

To mark Warriors’ Day recently, the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association Kapit visited Ladong to present him with a cash donation.

Chairman Martin Bilun handed over the aid together with secretary Usa Dana, as well as members Tuai Rumah Kassaw Bantil and Bilun Mandaw.

Martin explained that the association cancelled this year’s Warriors’ Day celebration as a preventive measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Majority of our veteran members are in their late 60s and 70s. They are fragile in terms of body immune system. Therefore, we cancelled the ceremony to pay respect to fallen heroes.

“This time we focus on family visits to those who are less fortunate in their old age,” he said.

J