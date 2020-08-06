State govt discussing with Petronas to open doors for more local companies in O&G

KUCHING (Aug 6): The state government is now in talks with Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) to enable more active involvement of local companies in the oil and gas industry said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

Those were among Petronas’ commitments now as well as an agreement to pay the State Sales Tax (SST) said the Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office (Law, State-Federal Government Relations and Project Monitoring) said.

“Apart from them (Petronas) agreeing to pay SST, we are also negotiating on commercial terms where we hope more downstream commercial activities, retail such as gas distribution are given to local companies here,” she added during the earth-breaking ceremony for the project to widen Jalan Tan Sri Abang Ikhwan Zaini here today.

Considering that gas distribution has been fully given to the state Sarawak, she also thinks that this would be a business opportunity for local companies too.

Earlier on, Hasidah revealed that seven Petronas subsidiaries have paid their SST to the state government amounting between RM2.8 billion to RM3 billion for 2019.

However, she said this amount is only an estimate and the exact amount including sales, interest, penalties and so on was still being calculated.

“This SST payment is an additional income to the state government from what has been received so far. For this year, we estimate the amount of SST to be paid by Petronas and its subsidiaries at a similar amount according to world oil prices,” she said.

Meanwhile the traffic congestion problem at Jalan Tan Sri Abang Ikhwan Zaini here will be resolved once the roadworks are completed next year.

She said the road would be widened to four lanes, in which upgrading work had started today at a cost of RM5.2 million and is expected to be completed within 12 months from now.

“The work to upgrade this road will change the landscape of this area of ​​Kampung Semerah Padi which is facing severe traffic congestion. This project is implemented under the Kuching City North Commission (DBKU) with the project cost fully funded by the state government,” she said.

Hasidah advised the public, especially users of this route, to be patient throughout the construction work as motorists are also encouraged to use other alternative routes to avoid congestion along the road.

The road is among those facing severe congestion, especially during peak hours.

Also present were DBKU Director Dr Moshidi Ahmad and Treca-Bina Sdn Bhd Company Director Pengter Michael.