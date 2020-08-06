Two teachers killed in Tawau car crash

TAWAU: Two Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Umas teachers were killed while their two colleagues were seriously injured when a Peroduca Myvi car they were riding crashed at Km 32 Tawau-Merotai road near the Merotai Besar bridge here and went down a river bank around 6am yesterday.

District police chief ACP Peter AK Umbuas said the deceased were identified as rear right passengers Nurizyani Binti Kafli @ Masri, 24, and Dayana Binti Damsah, 27 while the other two teachers were the 38-year-old driver Hasnaini Paiori who suffered light injury and front passenger Nurzairah Binti Aladin, 35, who injured her chest and broke her left hand.

Dayana was brought to the Merotai Health Clinic by the public and was confirmed dead on arrival, while the three other victims were taken to the Tawau General Hospital by ambulance where the 24-year-old succumbed to her injury while receiving treatment at the emergency unit.

Preliminary investigation at the scene of the accident found the car lost control and went off the road before crashing into the bridge and falling six metres down near the river bank.

Fire and Rescue Department Tawau chief Zulbada Alior said they received an emergency call about 6.02 am and sent seven personnel rto the scene.

Zulbada said all the victims were thrown out of the car during the accident.

Peter said the road was wet during the accident and preliminary investigation showed it was caused by the driver’s failure to control the car.

He said a post-mortem would be conducted after the Covid-19 result had been obtained from the victims and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.