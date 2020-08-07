‘2,434 dogs in Sibu vaccinated against rabies under programme’

SIBU: A total of 2,434 dogs have been vaccinated under the Mass Vaccination Anti-Rabies Programme here.

Among them were 534 dogs vaccinated at Taman Rimba Bukit Lima Nature Reserve on July 2 and 3, said Sibu veterinary assistant officer Anthony Janggu.

“On July 8 and 9, a total of 215 dogs were vaccinated at Dewan Komuniti Sibujaya,” he said when contacted through WhatsApp yesterday.

In addition, on July 15 and 16 a total of 518 dogs were vaccinated at Hui Ning Garden, Upper Lanang, he added.

“The free anti-rabies mass vaccination programme continued on July 23 and 24 at Lake Garden Taman Permai from 9.30am to 3pm, with 419 dogs vaccinated.

“Then, we proceeded to Dewan Suarah Sibu car park on July 28-29, where we vaccinated 676 dogs from 9.30am to 3pm.

“This was followed by the vaccination programme at Sg Merah Heritage Walk Point on August 5-6 August, where 72 dogs were vaccinated from 9.30am to 3pm on the first day which was on August 5,” he said.

Anthony said they will continue the vaccination programme on August 12-13 at the car park of Unicity in Sg Aup area from 9.30am-3pm.

“On August 18-19, it will be held at Hing Hua Memorial Park, Taman Seduan from 9.30am-3pm and then at SMC Library car park on August 26-27 from 9.30am-3pm.

“The free anti-rabies mass vaccination programme will then proceed to the car park of Swan Square Shopping Centre at Ulu Sg Merah area on Sept 2-3 from 9.30am-3pm,” he added.

On Sept 9-10, he added, it will be held at the car park of Kampung Bahagia Jaya Fair Price Minimarket in Teku area from 9.30am-3pm.

“Finally on Sept 17-18, the free anti-rabies mass vaccination programme will be held at Taman Satria Shop Lot car parking area from 9.30am-3pm,” he said.

Anthony said the vaccination is for dogs aged three months and above.

“Besides that, the dogs must be healthy with no fever and pregnant dogs are also not allowed to be vaccinated.

“All dog owners when they come to get their dog vaccinated must wear face mask and practise physical distancing. Their body temperature will be taken and hand sanitisers will be provided,” he added.