Covid-19: 6 new cases from Sivagangga cluster detected

PUTRAJAYA: Six of the 15 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in the country yesterday were detected from the Sivagangga PUI (persons under investigation) Cluster, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said all of them were second-generation infections with five cases from a family with a history of visiting one of the areas currently placed under the administrative Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Kedah.

“They have been admitted to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Kedah, for treatment.

“The cause of the infection is still under investigation,” he said in a daily press conference on the development of Covid-19 here yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said that another case had close contact with family members who had visited the restaurant involved in the cluster.

“The individual began to experience respiratory symptoms on Aug 2.

The case tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 5 and subsequently admitted to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital.

“The patient’s family members are also screened for Covid-19 and are still waiting for the results,” he said, adding that the ministry will continue to screen for close contacts and active case detection of this cluster.

He said that to date, a total of 2,351 people linked to the cluster had been screened with 30 cases tested positive, 1,617 negative, while another 704 are still waiting the results.

“From the investigation conducted on case 9,023 from Kulim (reported on Aug 5), a total of 15 close contacts of patient have been identified and screened.

The cause of infection is still under investigation,” he said.

Apart from six cases from the Sivagangga PUI Cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said that four more cases were detected involving two Malaysian citizens with one case detected in Negeri Sembilan from the screening at workplace and another from screening at the Labuan International Airport.

He said that two more cases involving foreigners with one case detected in Negeri Sembilan from the screening of illegal immigrants and another case detected in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur from the screening of targeted community.

The remaining five cases recorded yesterday were imported cases involving three Malaysian citizens and two foreigners with four of them returning from the Philippines via Sabah, and one from South Africa via Kuala Lumpur.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the 15 new cases bringing the cumulative number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country to 9,038 with the total active Covid-19 cases with infectivity is at 200 cases.

According to him, as at noon yesterday, a total of 11 cases had recovered, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 8,713 or 96.4 per cent of the total cases. — Bernama

He said that to date, there are two positive cases of Covid-19 being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU), where one case requires respiratory assistance.

“There is no increase in Covid-19 related deaths reported today (yesterday). The death toll remains at 125,” he said. — Bernama