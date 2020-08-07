Covid-19: 6 new cases from Sivagangga cluster detected

Friday, August 7
PUTRAJAYA: Six of the 15 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in the   country yesterday were detected from the Sivagangga PUI (persons under   investigation) Cluster, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor   Hisham Abdullah.

He said all of them were second-generation infections with five cases   from a family with a history of visiting one of the areas currently   placed under the administrative Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO)   in Kedah.

Noor Hisham arrives at daily press conference on the development of Covid-19 at Health Ministry. — Bernama photo

“They have been admitted to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Kedah, for   treatment.

“The cause of the infection is still under investigation,” he   said in a daily press conference on the development of Covid-19 here   yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said that another case had close contact with family   members who had visited the restaurant involved in the cluster.

“The individual began to experience respiratory symptoms on Aug 2.

The   case tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 5 and subsequently admitted to   Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital.

“The patient’s family members are also screened for Covid-19 and are   still waiting for the results,” he said, adding that the ministry will   continue to screen for close contacts and active case detection of this   cluster.

He said that to date, a total of 2,351 people linked to the cluster had   been screened with 30 cases tested positive, 1,617 negative, while   another 704 are still waiting the results.

“From the investigation conducted on case 9,023 from Kulim (reported on   Aug 5), a total of 15 close contacts of patient have been identified and   screened.

The cause of infection is still under investigation,” he said.

Apart from six cases from the Sivagangga PUI Cluster, Dr Noor Hisham   said that four more cases were detected involving two Malaysian citizens   with one case detected in Negeri Sembilan from the screening at   workplace and another from screening at the Labuan International   Airport.

He said that two more cases involving foreigners with one case detected   in Negeri Sembilan from the screening of illegal immigrants and another   case detected in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur from the   screening of targeted community.

The remaining five cases recorded yesterday were imported cases involving   three Malaysian citizens and two foreigners with four of them returning   from the Philippines via Sabah, and one from South Africa via Kuala   Lumpur.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the 15 new cases bringing the cumulative number   of Covid-19 positive cases in the country to 9,038 with the total active   Covid-19 cases with infectivity is at 200 cases.

According to him, as at noon yesterday, a total of 11 cases had   recovered, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 8,713 or 96.4   per cent of the total cases. — Bernama

He said that to date, there are two positive cases of Covid-19 being   treated at the intensive care unit (ICU), where one case requires   respiratory assistance.

“There is no increase in Covid-19 related deaths reported today   (yesterday). The death toll remains at 125,” he said. — Bernama

 

 

