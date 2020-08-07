House-to-house rabies vaccination for dogs starts

MIRI: Miri Veterinary Department started house-to-house rabies vaccination for dogs yesterday at Kampung Pasir in Lutong.

Division Divisional Veterinary Officer, Dr. Sylmie Al-Harir said 71 dogs were vaccinated including 11 that got booster shots.

“We will continue house-to-house vaccination as we haven’t resume mass vaccination campaign since Movement Control Order (MCO) in March to ensure dogs in Miri are vaccinated. Tomorrow (today), we will be going to Kampung Merican,” said Dr. Sylmie when contacted yesterday.

She said three mass rabies campaigns held before the implementation of MCO March 18 vaccinated some 2,000 dogs.

“So far, no dog here has tested positive for rabies this year but we must not be complacent.

“We are awaiting directive from Miri Resident, Mastapha Julaihi as chairman of Divisional Disaster Management Committee to resume mass anti-rabies vaccination. Perhaps in about two weeks,” she said.

Dr. Sylmie said currently the free vaccination is only for dogs as 95 per cent of rabies virus were transmitted by dogs to human.

“For cats and other pets which are also known carriers of the rabies virus, owners are encouraged to have them vaccinated at private clinics for around RM50 each,” she said.

Dr. Sylmie reminded those who were bitten or scratched by dogs or other pets like cats to quickly wash their wounds with soap and leave it under running water for 15 minutes before going to the nearest clinic or hospital for treatment.

Free vaccination of dogs is available in the compound of Veterinary Department at Pelita Commercial Centre Mondays to Fridays, 8.30am to 11.30am.

Vaccination is only for healthy dogs aged three months and above with no fever. Pregnant dogs are not allowed to be vaccinated.

For more information, call the department at 085-411866.