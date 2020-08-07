Maha 2020 to be held physically and virtually to curb Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism (Maha) 2020 show

scheduled for Nov 26 to 29 will be held in a hybrid manner, that is both physically and virtually, in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) would prepare the guidelines which must be adhered to in organising the exhibition.

“The guidelines include allowing physical attendance only to participants with invitation cards with their attendance to be recorded.

“For the international participants, however, they are only allowed to join virtually,” he told the press conference on the development of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here yesterday.

He explained that the standard operating procedures for the planning and organising of Maha 2020 would be further scrutinised and discussed in the Technical Committee Meeting.

On the SOP Compliance Operations Task Force, Ismail Sabri said 121 individuals were detained for violating the RMCO Wednesday.

“Of the total, 32 have been remanded, two were released on bail while 87 were issued compound,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 63 Ops Benteng roadblocks were held Wednesday and 35,471 vehicles were inspected.

“During the inspections, two foreigners were arrested for immigration offences. The government will take stern action against anyone who tries to enter the country’s borders illegally and will not compromise with those involved in smuggling in migrants,” he said.

Sixteen public sanitation operations were also held Wednesday in 13 zones in seven states including Sabah, Melaka, Kedah and Terengganu. — Bernama