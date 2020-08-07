Man arrested for alleged rape of his step daughter

KOTA SAMARAHAN: A factory worker suspected of raping his 11 year-old step daughter was

arrested recently.

Kota Samarahan Police chief DSP Sudirman Kram said, the 41 year-old man was arrested at his workplace at Mile 9 here, after a police report was made against him on Tuesday.

According to Sudirman, the traumatised girl revealed the incident to her family members.

“The victim complained that the rapes happened on two occasions at the workers’ quarters where the suspect lived with her mother.

“The suspect was also said to have raped the victim in a car several times and the latest incident was during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said in a statement here, yesterday.

The victim’s aunty made the police report after the disclosure by the victim.

Sudirman said the victim was looked after by her grandmother in Petra Jaya and was only brought to stay with her mother and step father once.

“That was the only time that the victim ever stayed with her mother and step father, and that was the time the incident happened,” he said.

He added Padawan Police District (IPD Padawan) Criminal Investigation Division assisted in the arrest.

“The suspect was remanded for seven days to facilitate the investigations under Section 376B of the Penal Code for incest.

“If convicted, suspect could be imprisoned not less than six years and not more than 20 years including whippings,” he said.