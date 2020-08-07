Public weigh in on RM1,000 fine for not wearing face mask

KUCHING: The RM1,000 fine for not wearing a face mask in public, especially in crowded areas and on public transportation, drew mixed responses from the public.

Retired lecturer Matthew Entai, 65, feels the fine should be reduced to RM500.

“RM1,000 is too much for lower income group. It does not make sense, it should be reduced to RM500,” he said.

He pointed out that due to the pandemic, some have lost their jobs and may not be able to afford to buy masks.

Lee Ya Yun, who is unemployed, agreed that the fine is too heavy and should be reduced, especially for the lower income group.

“Maybe the government should think of a way to help the low income group to get masks at a lower price,” suggested the 45-year-old.

Life planner Imelda Blassan, 39, said while the RM1,000 fine may sound too severe, the whole purpose is to make everyone realise how important and serious it is to fight Covid-19.

“I support maintaining the fine at RM1,000 regardless to make sure they know their responsibility to stay safe.

“The price of disposable masks should be reduced as it is a compulsory thing that everyone should wear every day when they leave their house. Some people might not be able to afford to buy masks,” she said.

Imelda suggested the government provide or subsidise washable and reusable masks for those in the lower income group.

Student Desree Bong, 17, said imposing the fine ensures that each individual plays an important role when it comes to curbing the spread of the virus.

“By imposing the fine, we are putting words into action, as seen during the previous MCO (Movement Control Order), some people did not take the mask rule seriously and refused to wear their masks in public.

“Our number one priority should be to protect the public from danger and if a fine is what it takes, then so be it. The fine is absolutely necessary, regardless of what income group one comes from to prevent the further spread of the Covid-19 virus as it is more important that the whole community is protected,” she opined.

Freelance writer-editor Georgette Tan, 42, suggested the fines should be determined based on the income of the offender.

“RM1,000 is a lot to someone in a lower income group but nothing to people who make a lot of money. But at the same time, face masks should also be easily available to all. It might be difficult for low income people to find time off work to go buy masks, especially if there’s a queue,” she said.

“It’s also not financially viable to keep buying masks that you have to throw away after one use when you barely have any money.”

Tan added those with higher incomes already have fancy reusable masks that match their outfits. Wearing face masks on public transport and in crowded places was made compulsory this month.