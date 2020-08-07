Rep dismayed at rejection of request to build hospital at Long Lama

MIRI: Dennis Ngau saw red over the Ministry of Health turning down the proposal for a hospital to be built in Long Lama, saying it should emulate Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s way of dealing with rural needs of Sarawak.

“Yes, I totally disagree. I urge the federal government to act like our CM Abang Jo – just do it,” the Telang Usan assemblyman said, referring to the chief minister.

He told The Borneo Post this when asked for his comment on the ministry turning down the proposal by Baram MP Anyi Ngau for a hospital to be built in Long Lama, central Baram.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba in his reply in Parliament to Anyi yesterday said there was insufficient number of patients at Long Lama health clinic to warrant a hospital to be built there.

He said there are currently less than 100 patients daily at Long Lama clinic and the proposal to build a hospital there would only be considered in future.

Stating his support to Anyi’s proposal, Dennis said the government should not just consider patients volume but also focus on bringing government services nearer to the people of Baram and other parts of rural Sarawak.

“If the government has to wait for the number of patients to reach the threshold, we, in Baram or other part of rural areas is Sarawak, will never be helped,” he lamented.

Another salient factor that should be considered, Dennis added, is rural people are at the bottom of the income index and should not be denied such critical services.

Dennis said currently, rural patients, including pregnant mothers in Baram, have to go to either Marudi or Miri for medical services, which is a heavy financial burden for them as they have to pay for costly transportation, food and lodging.

Baram parliamentary constituency is nearly the size of the state of Pahang, and many have to travel long distances and pay hundreds of ringgit for transportation to get medical care which are only available in Marudi or Miri.

On the Long Lama clinic, Dennis called on the ministry to pay special attention to the rehabilitation efforts following the recent site erosion, forcing services to be relocated to Long Lama community hall presently.

Dr Adham said RM450,000 had been allocated to mitigate the landslide and related works.