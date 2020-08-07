Serba Dinamik secures RM1.47 bln ICT project in MENA region

KUCHING: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd (Serba Dinamik), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Serba Dinamik International Ltd (SDIL), yesterday accepted a letter of award from Future Digital Data Systems LLC (FDDS) to undertake amongst others, the engineering, procurement, construction and completion of a data centre and its related facilities, infrastructure, and landscaping, all in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with a total contract price of US$350 million (about RM1.47 billion).

The project, which is expected to commence on September 1, 2020, will be built at Mussafah, Abu Dhabi in phases and is a master plan for a total information technology (IT) data centre with capacity of 20MW.

This data centre can host mission critical systems and provide co-location services, business continuity and managed services facilities to local and international organisations.

The Project forms part of FDDS’s initiatives to develop a series of data centres across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region supporting its activities in Abu Dhabi and the rest of the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) by addressing the growing market for cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data analytics services.

Group managing director/group chief executive director of Serba Dinamik Holdings, Datuk Dr Ir Mohd Karim Abdullah expressed, “We are pleased with securing this project as it demonstrates the group’s ability to continue winning tenders for projects despite the economic uncertainties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are confident that the group will hit another peak for the financial year ended 2020 as this contract will not only improve our top line but also contribute significantly to the IT segment. This project also strengthens our brand throughout the MENA region.

“While the project further demonstrates our group’s diversification from the oil and gas industry, it also shows the vast potential in ICT for the corporate and consumer markets as businesses and people adopt new working practices or processes that need the technologies surrounding Industrial Revolution 4.0.

“We see this adoption accelerating from the pandemic.”