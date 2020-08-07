Sesa laying framework for esports devt in Sarawak

KUCHING: Sarawak Esports Association (Sesa) yesterday appreciated the remarks of Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican that Sarawak is serious in developing the esports industry in the state.

The minister commended the initiative taken by Sesa and the private sector in setting up the Sesa Mini Esports Hub at D-Virtual Park in Kota Samarahan recently.

“This esports arena covers 7,000 sq ft and is equipped with 60 gaming computers, six streaming rooms, as well as rooms for holding conferences, discussion and management,” Reezal said during his ministerial winding-up speech in Parliament on Wednesday.

“Apart from the esports facility, the Youth and Sports Department Sarawak is also very active in organising esports activities and programmes such as the online esports competitions Myesports PUBG from July 18 to 26 and the Myesports PS 20 from Aug 1 to 9,” he added.

Both competitions were run by Sesa management team at its mini hub.

According to Sesa president Afiq Fadhli Narawi, the esports facility is a landmark in response to the Sarawak digital economy and is in tandem with the development of the industrial revolution 4.0.

“Sesa is the first esports association in Sarawak and Malaysia to have its own Esports facility.

“We would like to give the honour to our Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah to officially open the Sesa Mini Esports Hub soon,” Afiq said in a statement yesterday.

He took the opportunity to express his gratitude to Sesa partner Serba Dinamik IT Solutions Sdn Bhd for working together to make the esports facility a reality.

“I am indeed humbled and wholeheartedly appreciate the support from the federal and state ministries of Youth and Sports.

“With this opportunity given by both ministries, it will be in line with our mission to develop the esports industry in Sarawak and creating more job opportunities for our local talents.

“I hope that with the platform that Sesa has provided, other states’ esports associations will follow our footsteps.

“On this note, let’s propel esports forward together,” he said.