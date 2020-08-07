STB welcomes new chairman, board of directors

KUCHING: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) held a welcoming dinner for its newly appointed chairman and members of the board at Imperial Hotel Kuching recently.

STB’s new chairman Dennis Ngau is Telang Usan assemblyman and well-versed in the hospitality and tourism industry.

The newly appointed members of the board are Datu Antonio Kahti Galis who is permanent secretary to the Ministry of Local Government and Housing, Kiasan Engineering Sdn Bhd executive chairman Mohamad Taufik Abdul Ghani and Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman Lee Khoi Yan. Their appointments to the Sarawak Tourism Board is for two years, with effect from July 1, 2020.

“It is a great pleasure and honour to welcome these new faces to the STB Board and we are delighted to be working together with them.

“STB has continuously engaged and discussed with tourism partners on the challenges and potential opportunities for the reopening of our tourism sector and we are now ready with a revised strategic plan for the post Covid-19 period,” said STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor.

“I am confident that the new leadership with the support of the new board members, we will be able to bring Sarawak to the forefront, despite these challenging times,” he added.

He said STB is currently looking into a recovery plan aptly referred as the 3R Phase Strategy, encapsulating three (3) main phases; Rebuilding and Relief, Recovery Collaboration and Redialing. The Recovery Plan aims to facilitate and support Sarawak tourism industry players in re-strategising destinations, beyond leisure tourism, in alignment with the state’s direction.

Recently, Sarawak had announced the Visitors Incentive Packages (VIP) for travel agencies and the Sarawak Tourism Online Ecosystem Fund, a catalytic program to expand the State’s tourism digital footprint and Share of Voice in collaboration with industry partners.

These incentives had received positive feedback from tourism players and is making good progress as a kick start to the reopening of Sarawak tourism activities.

In addition, STB had also announced its intra-state tourism campaign, ‘Sia Sitok Sarawak’ offering over 30 over tour packages in Kuching, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Mulu to boost the local tourism industry.

Also present at the welcoming dinner were Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting; permanent secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Hii Chang Kee, STB’s ongoing board of directors and STB staff and management.