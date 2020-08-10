Dewan Rakyat to focus on Sarawak oil and gas rights claims today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 10): The commercial settlement to the oil and gas rights claims in Sarawak will be one of the issues to be raised in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Agenda of the Meeting in the Parliament website, the issue included in the Questions for Oral Answers Session, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (GPS-Batang Lupar) is asking the Prime Minister on the government’s efforts to form a special committee to continue discussions to find a commercial solution.

Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid (PH-Kapar) is also asking the Minister of International Trade and Industry about the guidelines for companies which want to invest in the country and overseas but are still saddled with the issue of compensation payments and such.

The issue of rubber will also be raised by Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PAS-Kuala Krai) who wants the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities to state the government’s efforts to expand the use of rubber as the main element in road construction and if this will increase the price of rubber which is currently lagging.

The ministers in the Prime Minister’s Department are also scheduled to wrap-up the debate on the motion of thanks to the Royal Address today.

The Dewan Rakyat which is sitting for 25 days until Aug 27 is being held within the new normal in compliance with the standard operating procedure to curb the spread of Covid-19. – Bernama