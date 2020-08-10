Lower three-ply face mask ceiling price to 80 sen, DAP Batu Kitang urges govt

KUCHING: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Batu Kitang chairman Abdul Aziz Isa has called on the federal government to lower the ceiling price of three-ply face masks to RM0.80 per piece.

He said when Pakatan Harapan (PH) was still in the government, the ceiling price of the 3-ply face mask was only RM0.80 per piece but this was increased to RM1.50 per piece after the new government took over.

“Although the new Minister, who is from Sarawak, recently announced in Parliament that the ceiling retail price will be lowered to RM1.20 per piece with effect from 15th August 2020, the proposed ceiling price is still too high and not affordable to many.

“This is because the proposed ceiling price is about 50 percent higher than when PH was the government,” he said in a statement, referring to Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Abdul Aziz said the high ceiling price could expose the consumers to exploitation by the traders, especially given now that the government has made it mandatory to use face masks in public places.

After lowering the ceiling price to RM1.20, Nanta had told Parliament last Thursday that the Federal government would lower the price even further.

“Following public feedback, we have discussed the matter and are looking at the price to be brought down further from RM1.20. We are caring and we are sensitive to the needs of the people. We have no problem lowering the ceiling price of face masks,” said Nanta.

Abdul Aziz felt that the price of the face masks was a big burden for Sarawaks because a majority of them earned below-average income and fell under the B40 category.

He pointed out that since June the global supply of face masks had adjusted sufficiently to cater to the increasing demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said now that the costs for production for facemasks have normalized to pre-Covid prices, the previous ceiling price of RM0.80 could still give traders a very comfortable profit margin.

He said although the production cost for face masks have lowered tremendously, the RM1.20 ceiling price gave the impression that it is a reasonable retail price notwithstanding the huge profit made from this price.

Abdul Aziz claimed that he had received many complaints from people that the government did not lower the ceiling retail price of face masks despite imposing the mandatory use.

He said in view of the mandatory use of face mask policy in public places that came into force from Aug 1 to 14, he and his DAP Batu Kitang team had distributed nearly 400 packets of free face masks on Sunday.

The face masks were distributed to hawkers and visitors at Mile 3 Maong Bazaar.

Apart from that, he said they also distributed 400 Covid-19 leaflets and DAP flyers to keep raising public awareness.