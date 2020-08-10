No need for govt to form Parliamentary Select Committee on MA63 – Hanifah

KUCHING: There is no need for the government to set up a Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) on the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Dato Hanifah Hajar Taib.

“In regards to the establishment of a PSC to monitor the review of the implementation of MA63, the government is of the view that the formation of a Special Council would suffice for the time being and as such, there is no need for a PSC to be establish for that purpose,” she said in response to a question by Batang Lupar MP Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim during the Parliament Sitting in Kuala Lumpur today.

Rohani had asked what was the government’s efforts to establish a special committee in order to continue the discussion to seek a commercial solution to Sarawak’s oil and gas rights claims.

Hanifah also said the government is currently finalising the composition of the Special Council to review the implementation of MA63.

“This Special Council will be chaired by the Prime Minister and will also include the Sabah Chief Minister, Sarawak Chief Minister, appointed cabinet ministers as well as representatives from federal and state governments as members of the council.

“The government is confident that the success of the council will alleviate the dissatisfaction of the people of Sabah and Sarawak, which has all this while led to tensions in regards to the national unity and integrity and will thus simultaneously seek to strengthen patriotism and nationalism,” she remarked, adding that a joint committee between the federal and Sarawak government has been set up to discuss issues related to the oil and gas among others.

The Mukah MP said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin given the mandate to Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to discuss these issues together with the state government and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) to reach a commercial settlement.

She pointed out that 17 out of the 21 issues that have been tabled by the committee have been agreed upon and that the agencies responsible are expected to require between one to two years to implement the decisions.

“For the remaining four outstanding issues such as oil royalties, oil minerals and oil fields, the Territorial Sea Act 2012 and Continental Shelf Act 1966, further discussions will be continued once the special council is established later,” she said.