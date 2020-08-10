People will judge party jumpers – Shafie

LAHAD DATU: Sabahans are urged to teach the leaders who have jumped party a lesson during the upcoming state election by voting them out.

Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said jumping party culture was something to be ashamed of as such thing did not happen in other states such as Sarawak.

He said the people could be the judge to those who jumped party in the coming state election.

“This is also one of the criteria that we will give attention in selecting candidates.

“One is the individual must be a winnable candidate and another is loyal to party as it does not make sense if the candidate wins but jumps to another party,” he said at a press conference after handing over land titles to residents of Lahad Datu and Kunak, yesterday.

Recently 12 assemblymen from the ruling coalition comprising Warisan, DAP, Upko and PKR crossed over to the side of former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman who was trying to form a new state government.

Shafie countered the move by seeking permission from the Head of State to dissolve the state assembly and call for snap polls.

According to Shafie, he has yet to determine the list of candidates and still screening the candidates who included old and new faces.

He would announce the list of candidates when the time came.

Asked if the turbulence in other parties would give advantage to Warisan in the elections, Shafie said it was all up to the people.

“The ones who determine the victory are the people. What is important here is to win the hearts of the people,” he said.

On the use of Warisan logo in the state election, Shafie said they would manage it as best as possible.

He said if possible, they would want to use the same logo but if not, their allies could use their own logos.

The Parti Amanah Negara Youth wing has suggested that the Warisan logo be used by all Warisan Plus candidates contesting the 73 state seats.

National Amanah Youth communications director Khairuddin Daud said that the use of a single logo would reflect the ‘unity and support’ of all the component parties with Warisan Plus.

He said Upko, Pakatan Harapan parties — PKR, DAP and Amanah — should use the logo as a mark of solidarity against the state Perikatan Nasional opposition group who tried to topple the state government.