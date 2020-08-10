Refurbishment works on KLIA’s runway 3 completed — MAHB

KUALA LUMPUR: The refurbishment works on Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) third runway (Runway 3) to ensure continuous safety of flight operations have been completed, said Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

The airport operator said comprehensive maintenance works were carried out under the KLIA Runway Sustainability Master Plans.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said despite aggressive cost containment measures undertaken in light of the Covid-19’s impact to the aviation industry, the airport operator had proceeded with mission critical investments such as the replacement of ageing assets and runway rehabilitation works.

“The completion of rehabilitation works on Runway 3 is timely as we are starting to see a gradual increase in confidence on the safety of air travel, and traffic numbers have tripled compared to the preceding months.

“We will also be starting the second phase of the Runway Sustainability Master Plan where works on Runway 1 will begin from November 2020 onwards,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The rehabilitation works mainly comprised overlaying works as well as improving the runway pavement drainage.

In order to ensure smooth flight operations at all times, MAHB had conducted regular engagement sessions with stakeholders such as the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), airline partners and ground handlers operating at KLIA.

“Immediately upon the completion of maintenance works, the CAAM had conducted calibration and inspection works to assess infrastructure readiness and ensure that the runway meets all international safety and regulatory guidelines for flight operations,” MAHB added. — Bernama