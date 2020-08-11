113 cases solved, 149 arrests, 43 deported under Op Benteng

KUCHING: Op Benteng, which was activated in May this year under the National Task Force (NTF), has solved 113 cases involving the arrest of 149 illegal immigrants, and the deportation of another 43 illegal immigrants from Sarawak and Sabah.

The integrated operation, which involves the Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Health Ministry, Civil Defence Force, Immigration Department and People’s Volunteers Corps, has also recorded the seizure of goods and vehicles worth RM9.79 million.

The main focus of Op Benteng is the illegal routes along the Malaysia (Sarawak and Sabah)-Indonesia (Kalimantan) border, which have been actively used by immigrants to illegally enter the county as all the major border entry-exit routes have been closed due to Covid-19.

This was highlighted during a courtesy call paid by the Army Eastern Field Command commander Lt-Gen Datuk Zakaria Yadi on Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud in Demak Jaya here yesterday.

According to a press statement from Information Department (Japen) Sarawak, it was Zakaria’s first meeting with the Head of State after the former took office on July 17 year, replacing his predecessor General Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain, who is now the Chief of Army.

“The visit is meant to inform the Head of State of Sarawak about the efforts by the Army Eastern Field Command in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Japen Sarawak.

First Infantry commander Maj-Gen Datuk Dzulkafli Mustaffa, Third Brigade commander Gen Datuk Azhar Ahmad and Eastern Field Command first commanding officer (administration) Col Zunaidi Hassan joined Zakaria in the courtesy call.