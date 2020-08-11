16 new dengue cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 16 new dengue fever cases on Sunday (Aug 9), which brings the total number of cases to 3,040.

Sabah Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said the 16 cases included five in Tawau, three in Kota Kinabalu and two each in Kota Belud, Penampang, Semporna and Sipitang.

Meanwhile, the cumulative death caused by dengue fever was 14, she reported in her statement on Sunday.

Dr Rundi said there were 17 localities with active cases of dengue fever, including seven in Tawau, six in Kota Kinabalu, two each in Lahad Datu and Tawau.

On the other hand, she said Tawau registered an increase of one symptomatic cholera case on Sunday.

As it stands, there were 56 symptomatic cholera cases and 31 asymptomatic cholera cases in Sabah.